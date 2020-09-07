Designers: Ryan Heilman and Dave Shaw

Map Art: Mark Mahaffey

Hex Number: 53

Duration: 60 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: World War II

MSRP: $45.00



The German invasion of Poland commenced on September 1, 1939 and was over by October 6. Though short, it was by no means the foregone conclusion trumpeted by Nazi propaganda. Poland's resistance was brave and stubborn; they made their enemies pay for every inch.



This is the topic of the second game from designers Ryan Heilman and Dave Shaw. Their first, Brave Little Belgium, delighted gamers with its streamlined approach to chit-pull and point-to-point wargaming, securing it a Charles S. Roberts nomination. Since its publication, we've often heard from new wargamers for whom it served as their introduction to the hobby. If Brave Little Belgium was your first wargame, White Eagle Defiant could be your second. It builds on the slick foundations of its predecessor while introducing additional complexity and nuance, such as specialized unit types and pincer attacks. The strategic situation and victory conditions are also a bit more varied, forcing players to attack and to defend on multiple fronts. You must choose your battles carefully, and be flexible and responsive to an ever-evolving situation on the ground.

