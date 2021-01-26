Table Battles Expansion No. 5: The Grand Alliance

Designer: Tom Russell

Duration: 30 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: 17th, 18th Century

MSRP: $20.00

The fifth expansion to Tom Russell's popular Table Battles series recreates six battles - two from the Nine Years War and four from the War of the Spanish Succession - the age of Eugene and Marlborough, Villars and Luxembourg. Unique to this set is the introduction of a "link" - a relationship between two formations that mitigates casualties. Some scenarios also allow players to shift unit sticks from one part of the battlefield to another.

The six battles in this set are:

Fleurus

Marsaglia

Chiari

Blenheim

Ramillies

Denain

