Table Battles Expansion No. 4: English Civil War

Game design: Tom Russell

Duration: 20 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: English Civil War

MSRP: $20.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Table Battles" to play this game.

This fourth expansion to Table Battles is on a topic folks have been asking for since the base game was released: the English Civil War. The six battles in this set are Edgehill, both battles of Newbury, Naseby, Tippermuir, and Aldearn. New features of this set include some Absorb/Counterattack reactions that reduce hits by the number of dice on the card, and a Tactical Victory condition that allows a player to win by wearing down the opposition rather than routing them.