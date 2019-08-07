Table Battles Expansion No. 4: English Civil War

$20.00
Game design: Tom Russell
Duration: 20 minutes
Players: 2
Solitaire Suitability: High
Theme: English Civil War
MSRP: $20.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Table Battles" to play this game.

This fourth expansion to Table Battles is on a topic folks have been asking for since the base game was released: the English Civil War. The six battles in this set are Edgehill, both battles of Newbury, Naseby, Tippermuir, and Aldearn. New features of this set include some Absorb/Counterattack reactions that reduce hits by the number of dice on the card, and a Tactical Victory condition that allows a player to win by wearing down the opposition rather than routing them.

