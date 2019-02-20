Table Battles Expansion No. 3: Gettysburg

Game design: Tom Russell

Duration: 20 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: American Civil War

MSRP: $20.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Table Battles" to play this game.

This third expansion to the popular Table Battles series focuses its attention on a single day: 2 July 1863, the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg. Famous engagements from throughout the attack each get their own scenario, while a final scenario zooms out for a "big picture" view of the whole thing.

These battles were hard-fought, stubborn, and bloody affairs, often without any decisive result, ending only when both sides were too exhausted to fight any further. That's reflected here, and so it's significantly harder to get a decisive result, and you're more likely to see epic slugfests in which you win only because the other side collapsed an eye-blink sooner.

The six scenarios in this set are:

Little Round Top

The Wheatfield

The Peach Orchard

Cemetery Ridge

Culp's Hill

The Second Day