Table Battles Expansion No. 3: Gettysburg
Game design: Tom Russell
Duration: 20 minutes
Players: 2
Solitaire Suitability: High
Theme: American Civil War
MSRP: $20.00
THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Table Battles" to play this game.
This third expansion to the popular Table Battles series focuses its attention on a single day: 2 July 1863, the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg. Famous engagements from throughout the attack each get their own scenario, while a final scenario zooms out for a "big picture" view of the whole thing.
These battles were hard-fought, stubborn, and bloody affairs, often without any decisive result, ending only when both sides were too exhausted to fight any further. That's reflected here, and so it's significantly harder to get a decisive result, and you're more likely to see epic slugfests in which you win only because the other side collapsed an eye-blink sooner.
The six scenarios in this set are:
Little Round Top
The Wheatfield
The Peach Orchard
Cemetery Ridge
Culp's Hill
The Second Day