Table Battles Expansion No. 2: Age of Alexander

Game design: Tom Russell

Duration: 20 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: Ancients

MSRP: $20.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Table Battles" to play this game.

Table Battles: The Age of Alexander recreates that famous Macedonian's major battles, as well as two battles of the Diadochi. In almost all of these battles, the Macedonian Player has no room for error - the routing of a single Formation is often enough to lose the game. The opposing side has more leeway and more sticks, but generally comes up short in the quality department. Careful, nuanced play from both sides is require to stay competitive and to win the day. Most of these are larger engagements, with lots of cards and reactions for each side.

The seven battles in this set are:

Chaeronea (2 August 338BCE)

Granicus (May 334BCE)

Issus (5 November 333BCE)

Gaugamela (1 October 331BCE)

The Hydaspes (May 326BCE)

Gabiene (316BCE)

Ipsus (301BCE)