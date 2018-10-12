Map Art: Ania B. Ziolkowska

Hex Number: 34

Duration: 90 minutes

Players: 1

Solitaire Suitability: Very High

Theme: Cold War

MSRP: $45



1 May 1987: the Soviet Union invades Western Europe, catching the NATO ground forces by surprise. The West's only hope is to achieve supremacy in the air. It won't be easy - the odds are against them, and the cause looks lost. With limited resources, multiple targets, and mounting political pressure, you will have to make the right calls at the right time. YOU are Commander of Allied Air Forces Central Europe, and the fate of the world is in your hands.

NATO Air Commander is a gripping and challenging solitaire strategy game from first-time designer Brad Smith. A diverse mix of period-appropriate aircraft and nine different mission types make for a crunchy decision space. The tools at your disposal can be powerful but are limited in number: concentrate them on one or two missions and you can usually guarantee their success, but that lets the enemy march unopposed elsewhere. Try to do everything and you'll be spread too thin, with each mission being more of a risk. Your ability to cope with the burdens of command will determine your success.