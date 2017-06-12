More Aggressive Attitudes

Game design: John Theissen

Map Art: Patrick Tremoureux

Hex Number: 13

Duration: 90 to 120 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: American Civil War

MSRP: $35.00

Major General John Pope took command of the new Army of Virginia, and he wanted to bring a more aggressive posture to the Federal command. When Stonewall Jackson's Confederate wing moved north around the Union flank, Pope seized the opportunity to attack and attempt to destroy Jackson's force. Robert E. Lee, in overall command of the southern army in the area, had no intention of sitting passively. He aggressively sent Longstreet's wing to unite with Jackson, hoping to disrupt the US forces and commit to battle on favorable terms, even though the northerners had superior numbers. A number of battles were fought during this campaign, including the major battle of Second Bull Run.

More Aggressive Attitudes is an operational-level game for two players exploring the 1862 Virginia Campaign. Each hex represents a span of five miles, and each turn is a day. The counter density is low - just a handful of units per side - and the rules are simple, but nuanced. The focus is squarely on the operational level, and the ability of your subordinates to carry out your orders - to march a given distance in a day, to avoid battle, or to coordinate their attacks - is not entirely within your control. This uncertainty is simulated by a series of die rolls. (Don't worry about "wristage"; in practice, it's only a few rolls per turn.)

A number of chromey bits effortlessly recreate the particulars of this campaign without ever getting in the way of your decision-making and agency. The result is a compelling operational sandbox for gamers both old and new.

(1) 11" x 17" map

(88) 5/8" counters

(2) Player Display Sheets

(1) VP Tracking Sheet

(1) six-sided dice

8-page rulebook

