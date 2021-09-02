Horse & Musket IV: Tides of Revolution

Game design: Sean Chick

Art: Ilya Kudriashov

Hex number: 61

Duration: 60 to 90 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: 18th Century

Series: Horse & Musket

MSRP: $55.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need "Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era" to play this game.



The long-awaited fourth volume in Sean Chick's Horse & Musket series shifts the scene to a period of social upheaval, peopled by radical revolutionaries, dominated by two world-changing events – the American War for Independence, and the overthrow of the Bourbon monarchy, resulting in the War of the First Coalition.



Washington's desperate struggles for survival. The cursed command of the Army of the North. The stunning early victories of a brilliant young Corsican named Bonaparte. Over the course of twenty-one dramatic scenarios, refight the battles that changed the course of history.



Also changing is the look and feel of the Horse & Musket series. Concurrent with this release, the entire series has been updated to make it easier to learn, set-up, and play. A revised core rulebook is provided with this volume.



Borgo – October 8, 1768 – "Europe is watching you."

Kagul – August 1, 1770 – The Glory of Catherine

Bunker Hill – June 17, 1775 – "Another such would have ruined us."

Long Island – August 27, 1776 – "If you refuse, I shall shoot you through the head."

Princeton – January 3, 1777 – "It's a fine fox hunt, boys!"

Germantown – October 4, 1777 – "Form! Form! It is only a scouting party!"

Bemis Heights – October 7, 1777 – The Decisive Battle of the American Revolution

Newtown – August 29, 1779 – The Sullivan Expedition

Camden – August 16, 1780 – "The death of a soldier fighting for the rights of man."

Guilford – March 15, 1781 – "We fight, get beat, rise, and fight again."

Pensacola – May 8, 1781 – Yo Solo

Eutaw Springs – September 8, 1781 – "The most obstinate fight I ever saw."

Zielence – June 18, 1792 – Virtuti Militari

Jemappes – November 6, 1792 – The French Republic's First Triumph

Neerwinden – March 18, 1793 – Death Knell of the Bourbon Army

Hondschoote – September 6-8, 1793 – "Failing cartridges, are there not bayonets?"

Fleurus – June 26, 1794 – The End of the Terror

Castiglione – August 5, 1796 – Denouement of the Five Days Campaign

Wurzburg – September 3, 1796 – Archduke Charles Ascendant

Caldiero – November 12, 1796 – "What shall become of these brave men?"

Arcole – November 15-17, 1796 – The Birth of the Napoleonic Legend

