Horse & Musket III: Crucible of War
Game design: Sean Chick
Art: Ilya Kudriashov
Hex Number: 35
Duration: 60 to 90 minutes
Players: 2
Solitaire Suitability: High
Theme: 18th Century
Series: Horse & Musket
MSRP: $45.00
This is an expansion. You need "Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era" to play this game.
The third volume of Sean Chick's Horse & Musket takes as its subject the Seven Years' War, a conflict that saw fighting in both the old world and the new. This was the last great clash of monarchs - the final and grandest game of European power politics before it was all to be swept away by the bloody tides of revolution.
The dramatic deaths of Montcalm and Wolfe. The famous stand of the Minden regiments. The disastrous defeats that threatened to destroy Frederick II, and the dramatic victories that saw his Prussia emerge as a major power. It's all here, ready to be recreated on your tabletop.
The twenty scenarios in this set are:
Monongahela - July 17, 1755 – Braddock’s Defeat
Lake George - September 8, 1755 – Bloody Morning Scout
Lobositz - October 1, 1756 – “These are not the same Austrians.”
Kolin - June 18, 1757 – “Rascals, would you live forever?”
Plassey - June 23, 1757 – The Birth of British Bengal
Hastenback - July 26, 1757 – The Convention of Klosterzeven
Rossbach - November 5, 1757 – “Après nous, le deluge”
Leuthen - December 5, 1757 – Frederick II’s Greatest Victory
Krefeld - June 23, 1758 – Brunswick’s Masterpiece
Fort Carillon - July 8, 1758 – Montcalm’s Cross
Zorndorf - August 25, 1758 – Savagery on the Meitzel River
Bergen - April 13, 1759 – Krefeld Avenged
La Belle-Famille - July 24, 1759 – The Fate of Fort Niagara
Montmorecy - July 31, 1759 – Wolfe’s Bloody Blunder
Minden - August 1, 1759 – The Day of Roses
Kunersdorf - August 12, 1759 – “I believe that everything is lost”
Plains of Abraham - September 13, 1759 – “The paths of glory lead but to the grave…”
Torgau - November 3, 1760 – Zieten Saves the Day
Villinghausen - July 15-16, 1761 – Soubise’s Blunder
Freiberg - October 29, 1762 – The Last Battle of the Seven Years’ War
- (176) 5/8" counters
- 28 page Scenario Book
- 2 four-page Player Aids (H&M II & III)
- 30 Scenario Special Rule Cards