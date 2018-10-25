Horse & Musket III: Crucible of War

Game design: Sean Chick

Art: Ilya Kudriashov

Hex Number: 35

Duration: 60 to 90 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: 18th Century

Series: Horse & Musket

MSRP: $45.00

This is an expansion. You need "Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era" to play this game.

The third volume of Sean Chick's Horse & Musket takes as its subject the Seven Years' War, a conflict that saw fighting in both the old world and the new. This was the last great clash of monarchs - the final and grandest game of European power politics before it was all to be swept away by the bloody tides of revolution.

The dramatic deaths of Montcalm and Wolfe. The famous stand of the Minden regiments. The disastrous defeats that threatened to destroy Frederick II, and the dramatic victories that saw his Prussia emerge as a major power. It's all here, ready to be recreated on your tabletop.

The twenty scenarios in this set are:

Monongahela - July 17, 1755 – Braddock’s Defeat

Lake George - September 8, 1755 – Bloody Morning Scout

Lobositz - October 1, 1756 – “These are not the same Austrians.”

Kolin - June 18, 1757 – “Rascals, would you live forever?”

Plassey - June 23, 1757 – The Birth of British Bengal

Hastenback - July 26, 1757 – The Convention of Klosterzeven

Rossbach - November 5, 1757 – “Après nous, le deluge”

Leuthen - December 5, 1757 – Frederick II’s Greatest Victory

Krefeld - June 23, 1758 – Brunswick’s Masterpiece

Fort Carillon - July 8, 1758 – Montcalm’s Cross

Zorndorf - August 25, 1758 – Savagery on the Meitzel River

Bergen - April 13, 1759 – Krefeld Avenged

La Belle-Famille - July 24, 1759 – The Fate of Fort Niagara

Montmorecy - July 31, 1759 – Wolfe’s Bloody Blunder

Minden - August 1, 1759 – The Day of Roses

Kunersdorf - August 12, 1759 – “I believe that everything is lost”

Plains of Abraham - September 13, 1759 – “The paths of glory lead but to the grave…”

Torgau - November 3, 1760 – Zieten Saves the Day

Villinghausen - July 15-16, 1761 – Soubise’s Blunder

Freiberg - October 29, 1762 – The Last Battle of the Seven Years’ War

(176) 5/8" counters

28 page Scenario Book

2 four-page Player Aids (H&M II & III)



30 Scenario Special Rule Cards