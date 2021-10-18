Horse & Musket Annual #3

Want the Countersheet Upgrade Bundle ($60)? Select it from the dropdown above!



Horse & Musket Annual No. 3 (2021)

Scenario Design: Sean Chick, Daniel Chick, Owen Edwards, Amabel Holland, Paul Mach, Doug Miller, Juan Palacios

Duration: 60 to 90 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: 17th Century, 18th Century

Series: Horse & Musket

MSRP: $20.00 for Annual Only / $60.00 for Countersheet Upgrade Bundle



THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need to own some previous Horse & Musket titles to play it.



The third annual scenario book for Sean Chick's Horse & Musket series brings twenty new battles to your table drawn from throughout the eras covered in the first five volumes. Ownership of the base game plus one or more expansions is required; ownership of all five will enable you to enjoy all twenty scenarios:

Battles marked with an "M" require Horse & Matchlock

"II" require Sport of Kings

"III", Crucible of War

"IV", Tides of Revolution



The battles are:

Thionville (M)

Tippermuir (M)

Bysjön (M)

Inverlochy (M)

Belgrade (II)

Piacenza (II)

Reichenberg (II, III)

Moys (III, IV)

Burkersdorf (III, IV)

Hubbardton (IV)

Monmouth (III, IV)

First Savannah (IV)

Kettle Creek (III, IV)

Second Savannah (IV)

Hobkirk's Hill (IV)

Amstelveen (III, IV)

The Wabash (IV)

Fallen Timbers (II, III, IV)

Montenotte (IV)

Lodi (IV)

We are also offering this product bundled with a Countersheet Upgrade Kit for customers who purchased games from the series prior to the 2021 relaunch. This not only includes the third Annual, but also new countersheets for Volume I, II, III, and Matchlock.