Horse & Musket Annual #3

$20.00
Horse & Musket Annual #3

Want the Countersheet Upgrade Bundle ($60)? Select it from the dropdown above!

Horse & Musket Annual No. 3 (2021)
Scenario Design: Sean Chick, Daniel Chick, Owen Edwards, Amabel Holland, Paul Mach, Doug Miller, Juan Palacios
Duration: 60 to 90 minutes
Players: 2
Solitaire Suitability: High
Theme: 17th Century, 18th Century
Series: Horse & Musket
MSRP: $20.00 for Annual Only / $60.00 for Countersheet Upgrade Bundle

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need to own some previous Horse & Musket titles to play it.

The third annual scenario book for Sean Chick's Horse & Musket series brings twenty new battles to your table drawn from throughout the eras covered in the first five volumes. Ownership of the base game plus one or more expansions is required; ownership of all five will enable you to enjoy all twenty scenarios:

  • Battles marked with an "M" require Horse & Matchlock
  • "II" require Sport of Kings
  • "III", Crucible of War
  • "IV", Tides of Revolution

The battles are:

  • Thionville (M)
  • Tippermuir (M)
  • Bysjön (M)
  • Inverlochy (M)
  • Belgrade (II)
  • Piacenza (II)
  • Reichenberg (II, III)
  • Moys (III, IV)
  • Burkersdorf (III, IV)
  • Hubbardton (IV)
  • Monmouth (III, IV)
  • First Savannah (IV)
  • Kettle Creek (III, IV)
  • Second Savannah (IV)
  • Hobkirk's Hill (IV)
  • Amstelveen (III, IV)
  • The Wabash (IV)
  • Fallen Timbers (II, III, IV)
  • Montenotte (IV)
  • Lodi (IV)
COUNTERSHEET UPGRADE KIT: We are also offering this product bundled with a Countersheet Upgrade Kit for customers who purchased games from the series prior to the 2021 relaunch. This not only includes the third Annual, but also new countersheets for Volume I, II, III, and Matchlock.

Related Products

Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era

Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era

$85.00

Horse & Musket II: Sport of Kings

Horse & Musket II: Sport of Kings

$45.00

Horse & Musket III: Crucible of War

Horse & Musket III: Crucible of War

$45.00

Horse & Matchlock

Horse & Matchlock

$60.00