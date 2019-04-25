Horse & Musket Annual #1

Horse and Musket Annual No. 1 (2019)

Scenario design: Sean Chick, Johan Brattström, Daniel Chick, Owen Edwards, Paul Mach, Juan Palacios

Duration: 60 to 90 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: 17th Century, 18th Century

Series: Horse & Musket

MSRP: $20.00

THIS IS AN EXPANSION. You need to own some previous Horse & Musket titles to play it.

The first annual scenario book for Sean Chick's Horse & Musket series brings twenty new battles to your table from throughout the eras covered in the first three volumes. Ownership of all three will enable you to enjoy all twenty scenarios included herein, though some scenarios can be played with only the base game, or only one of the previous expansions. For your convenience, the following list indicates if the counters from Volumes II or III are needed to play a given scenario:

Uses charts from Vol. I - Dawn of an Era

The Boyne - July 11, 1690 – needs Vol. II and III

Steenkerque - August 3, 1692 – needs base game only

Torroella - May 27, 1694 – needs Vol. II

Zenta - September 11, 1697 – needs Vol. II

Ramillies - May 23, 1706 – needs base game only

Oudenaarde - July 11, 1708 – needs either Vol. II or Vol. III

Lesnaya - September 28, 1708 – needs Vol. II

Gadebusch - December 9, 1712 – needs base game only

Stresow - November 15, 1715 – needs Vol. III

Uses charts from Vol. II - Sport of Kings

Fort Rosalie - November 29, 1729 – needs Vol. II and III

Villmanstrand - August 23, 1741 – needs Vol. II and III

Campo Santo - February 8, 1743 – needs Vol. II and III

Kars - August 9, 1745 – needs Vol. II

Falkirk - January 17, 1746 – needs Vol. II

Bergen op Zoom - September 13, 1747 – needs Vol. II

Uses charts from Vol. III - Crucible of War

Gross-Jägersdorf - August 30, 1757 – needs Vol. III

Breslau - November 22, 1757 – needs Vol. III

Wandiwash - January 22, 1760 – needs Vol. II and III

Sainte-Foy - April 28, 1760 – needs Vol. III

Liegnitz - August 15, 1760 - needs Vol. II and III

Components

28 page Scenario Book - and that's it!

Note that ordering this book-only expansion in the same order as a boxed game will usually not increase the cost of shipping and will be far more economical for you and for us than having it shipped individually.