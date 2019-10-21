Game Design: Fred Manzo

Development: Hermann Luttmann

Game Art: Wil Alambre

Hex number: 44

Duration: 90 minutes

Players: 1

Solitaire Suitability: High

Weight: Medium

Theme: Science Fiction

MSRP: $50.00

Start with an impenetrable prison swarming with Nastian warriors… stir in a captured princess, heir to the Laylian Empire and all its riches… add a dash of insane alien monsters who want to blow the place to smithereens… and all it takes is the craziest security detail in the Solar Hanseatic League to bring it all to a rolling boil! The result is a recipe for excitement, adventure, and suspense prepared just for you by the proven team of designer Fred Manzo and developer Hermann Luttmann.

Escape From Hades is a solitaire science-fiction extravaganza! It's a race against time as you make an opposed landing on the prison's surface, destroy its defenses, shimmy in through the maintenance shafts, fight your way to the princess, then fight your way back out again, all while your ship fights for its mechanical life against squadrons of enemy fighters and surface defenses. Played on two "wraparound" hex maps representing the exterior and interior of a cylindrical prison, this is a unique, challenging, and replayable experience filled with memorable moments and characters, all brought to life by the gorgeous and colorful art of Wil Alambre.