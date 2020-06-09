Dinosaur Table Battles

Designer: Tom Russell

Art: Wil Alambre

Hex Number: 50

Duration: 30-45 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: Dinosaurs

MSRP: $35.00

Dinosaurs, everybody!

This is a game about dinosaurs fighting each other for some reason. Well, I know the reason: the reason is that Mary said she wanted a "dinosaur version" of Table Battles, and she reminded Tom about it maybe once or twice, and so he made it.

Like the original Table Battles game - which apparently is going to be called Human Table Battles from now on - players roll dice and then assign them to cards representing their fighting forces. Removing the dice will trigger an Attack, but that Attack might be Reacted to - Absorbed, Blocked, or Countered - if the opposing player removes dice from a card with a Reaction. The trick is, if you can React, you must React, and if you do React, you don't get to Attack on your next turn. Mastering tempo is key to your success.



The thing about this game though is that it has dinosaurs, and dinosaurs are pretty big guys and gals. So big, in fact, that each dino spans two or three cards, giving them an assortment of Attacks, Reactions, and rule-breaking Passive Abilities. Players will draft a team of dinosaurs, creating unique synergies to be exploited and disadvantages to be mitigated. There are over 900,000 different matches possible, and while that might not be enough to keep you occupied for 200 million years, it's probably close enough.