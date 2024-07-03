Game design: John Theissen

Map Art: Ilya Kudriashov

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: Ancients

MSRP: $25.00

This is an expansion. You need Beware the Ides of March to play it.

Crossing the Rubicon is an expansion to John Theissen’s Beware the Ides of March. This scenario covers Caesar’s civil wars. Additional unit counters are provided, as well as tiles to adapt the map for this specific topic. “Beware”, taking place after these wars and Caesar’s assassination, saw both sides starting with very low prestige, resulting in a great deal of political instability. The players in “Rubicon” start on a much healthier footing, giving this game a longer and more variable arc, with different considerations for each player to keep in mind.