At All Costs!: The Great War In the East

Designer: Tim Taylor

Map Art: Ilya Kudriashov

Hex Number: 48

Duration: 180 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: Low

Theme: World War I

MSRP: $75.00



Here at last is the long-awaited Eastern Front follow-up to Tim Taylor's innovative and critically-acclaimed 2013 WWI card-driven wargame To The Last Man! As in that game, players utilize Offensive Cards to conduct operations, and use other cards to augment their campaigns, or to hinder those of their opponent. Casualties can be resolved by removing units, or by discarding cards in hand for their "Ersatz" value. The strength and nature of your enemy's armies are hidden, creating opportunities for feints and surprises.



But this is not just a change of scenery. The character of the Eastern Front is quite different than the struggles in the west, and over years of development, Taylor has adapted the original system to reflect the nature of these campaigns and the qualities of these combatants. Additionally, the core rules are supplemented by advanced, optional, and historical rules that will allow you to recreate the dramatic collapse of Austro-Hungary and the overthrow of Tsarist Russia, to explore alternative pre-war battle plans and doctrines, and even a set of rules that will allow you to link At All Costs! with its predecessor in an epic struggle for Europe.

