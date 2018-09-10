Game Design: Mark Herman

Map Art: Wil Alambre

Hex Number: 32

Duration: 20 minutes

Players: 2

Solitaire Suitability: High

Theme: Abstract

MSRP: $35.00

Hidden in the deepest part of the Secret Swamp, there lived a Great Tree. The Great Tree was very big, and very old, and very wise, and she remembered a great many things. Among these she remembered the day the first frogs came to the Secret Swamp, and settled there, building houses and boats, and docks and fishing poles. And if you're the sort of boy or girl who knows that frogs don't build houses or boats, or docks or fishing poles, I can only tell you that you haven't been to the Secret Swamp, because there, they do. One day, the frogs decided to have a race from the docks to the Great Tree, and it was such fun that they resolved to do it again. And so once every summer, when the day is at its longest and the night its shortest, the frogs move, jump, and block their way across the swamp. So many years have passed that there are no frogs who remember the first race, or who know how many races there have been. But the Great Tree remembers.

Mark Herman's Ribbit is deceptively easy to learn, with a handful of rules. But like the many classic wargames he's designed over the years, this one is subtle and beguiling, revealing its depth over repeated plays. It's the rare racing game where the first player to cross the finish line isn't necessarily the winner, and where the threat of an attack is often better than carrying it through. For a combinatorial abstract with no luck and only eight pieces to a side - five Movers and three static Blockers - it has an incredible amount of versatility and replayability.

Hollandspiele is proud to be working with one of our favorite designers on what we hope will be one of your favorite games. The tricky decision space is bound to appeal to adults who love abstract games. Handsome wooden pieces, along with charming and detailed art by Wil Alambre, makes this a great fit for young people as well, and the rules include a number of variants to help season it to taste.